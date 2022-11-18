HCSO cold-weather items collections to start Wednesday

Snow and cold air have arrived in Minnesota. That means it’s time for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) to start collecting cold-weather items for those in need.

Starting Wednesday, the sheriff’s office says it will take any donations of new or gently used winter clothing to distribute to homeless and unsheltered people in the county.

The most-needed items include coats, hats, mittens, boots, scarves, new socks and disposable hand and foot warmers. Authorities do ask the community to not donate anything that needs extensive cleaning or repairs.

Donations can be placed in drop boxes at the following locations:

Sheriff’s Administration: 350 S 5th St, Room 6, Minneapolis, MN 55415 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Sheriff’s Public Safety Facility: 401 S 4th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 (24 hours)

Sheriff’s Water Patrol: 4141 Shoreline Dr, Spring Park, MN 55384 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Facility: 1245 Shenandoah Lane N, Plymouth, MN 55447 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Sheriff’s Patrol Headquarters: 9401 83rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Minneapolis Central Library: 300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55401 (9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Mon-Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday, noon – 5 p.m. Sunday)

The cold-weather items drive will continue through at least the end of February, and the sheriff’s office says the end date may be adjusted based on weather conditions and need.

All collected items will be distributed through various means, including by the HCSO Community Outreach team, to people visiting the homeless outreach center at Minneapolis Central Library, to those leaving jail or court hearings without adequate clothing and to anyone else in need that HCSO employees encounter.