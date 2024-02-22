Hazmat scene at U of M campus cleared

A hazmat incident on the University of Minnesota campus has been cleared after crews were called in, according to officials with the school.

A Safe-U Emergency safety notification said police and fire crews responded to an “incident” at the Physics and Nanotech Building on Union Street Southeast just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

A perimeter was set up and people were advised to stay away from the area.

Hazmat crews were cleared around 4:15 a.m. and the building and area were determined to be safe.

No word on the cause of the incident at this time.