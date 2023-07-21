Hazmat crew called for overnight leak at St. Paul business

nbsp;

Hazmat crews were called to a beverage carbonation company in St. Paul during the overnight hours on Friday morning.

Crews with the St. Paul Fire Department responded to a leak at a business off Charles Avenue and Transfer Road shortly before 1 a.m.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer on the scene said the tank appeared to hold CO2 gas, which is used in sodas.

KSTP-TV has reached out to the fire department for additional information and will update this article as details become available.