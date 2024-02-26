Hawley residents asked to avoid using water as crews battle fire at grain elevator

Fire crews are continuing to battle a grain elevator fire in Hawley, Minnesota on Monday morning after flames broke out Sunday night.

WDAY-TV reports the fire caused the elevator to collapse and 17 fire departments have responded so far. Officials say the fire is contained but it still burning.

People living in Hawley are being asked to stop using water to reduce the strain the fire is having on the city’s water supply.

No injuries have been reported as of this publishing.

Classes at Hawley Public Schools have been canceled for Monday due to a lack of water pressure.

Firefighters got the call and responded to 400 Elevator Street around 11:30 Sunday night.

Heavy smoke and ash in the air have also closed several roads in downtown Hawley.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.