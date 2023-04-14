Hastings police investigating bomb threat made at Fleet Farm

The Hastings police are investigating after a bomb threat made at the city’s Fleet Farm.

Officers responded to a report of a bomb threat posted on a bathroom door at the store, located on General Sieben Drive, around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

They found a note suggesting a bomb would detonate at 6:29 p.m. The building was evacuated at 5:55 p.m.

Police add they didn’t find anything suspicious inside the store.

The St. Paul Bomb Squad was contacted along with Metro Transit with a request for a Bomb Detection K9.