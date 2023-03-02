Hastings police: 2 hurt, no public threat after stabbing

A 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man are hurt following a stabbing around 1:45 p.m. on the 100 block of Amelia Avenue, according to the Hastings Police Department.

Responders found the man with puncture wounds and cuts to his “upper torso” and the teen with cuts to his hands. Both are in the hospital as of posting; police did not have any updates to their conditions.

At this time, police tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the 16-year-old was the “aggressor” in the situation, but police are still investigating and working to interview possible witnesses to clarify what happened during the altercation.

“Information provided to responding officers indicated the victim and suspect were both on scene and both had received injuries from a knife. Additional information indicated the involved males were related and the knife had been taken from the suspect,” said Hastings Police Chief David Wilske.

Burnsville police and Dakota County deputies assisted Hastings officers at the scene.

Authorities say they do not perceive any remaining threat to the public.