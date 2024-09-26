Hartland man killed after crashing into construction truck

A Hartland man was killed Thursday morning after crashing into a construction truck while not wearing his seatbelt.

A Minnesota State Patrol crash report said the crash occurred near Highway 13 and Freeborn County Road 35.

A 2003 Pontiac Grand Am was traveling north on the highway while a 2023 Kenworth Construction Truck was headed south, when the collision happened.

The driver of the Pontiac, identified as a 26-year-old man from Hartland, was killed as a result of the crash. His name is expected to be released at 10 a.m. Friday. The driver of the Kenworth received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash involved an unbelted occupant of the vehicle and lists the driver of the Kenworth as wearing his seatbelt during the time of the crash.

As the only other person involved in the crash, the driver of the Pontiac is the only person who would not have been wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.