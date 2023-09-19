Harmful algae blooms found in 3 Minneapolis lakes, officials cite warming temperatures

A warning has been issued for three lakes in Minneapolis due to the presence of blue-green algae blooms.

On Monday, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced the discovery of blue-green algae blooms in Lake Nokomis, Lake Hiawatha, and Powderhorn Lake.

The board said that some types of blue-green algae, known as Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs), are toxic to humans and can make animals sick. Humans cannot tell if algae is harmful by looking at it, so officials recommend people and pets stay out of the water where any algae is present.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board said fall algae blooms are becoming increasingly common as Minnesota becomes warmer on average, and several other lakes in the metro area are experiencing the same problem.