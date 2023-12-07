Hanukkah begins Thursday evening, events in the Twin Cities celebrate

Hanukkah begins at sundown on Thursday, and followers of Judaism are gathering to commemorate the holiday.

Hanukkah, sometimes spelled as Chanukah, is an eight-day celebration commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple, according to Chabad of Southern Minnesota.

Several events in the Twin Cities and metro area are happening Thursday to celebrate Hanukkah.

The Sabes Jewish Community Center in Edina is holding a menorah lighting and Hanukkah celebration at 5:30 p.m. accompanied by an illusionist show and a full New York-style deli dinner. Reservations are required.

In St. Paul, a public menorah lighting is happening at 1850 Grand Avenue at 6 p.m. The event is set to include donuts, prizes, lively music and free menorah kits.

At the State Capitol, an event called “Unite Through Light” is happening at 4:30 p.m. in solidarity with those in Israel.

RELATED: Kicking off Hanukkah with Cecil’s Deli