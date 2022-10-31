Halloween display at Cottage Grove home helps others at St. Jude Children’s Hospital

A Cottage Grove family is making sure its Halloween display helps others this spooky season.

The display has been put up for the past seven years, and visitors can walk through themed areas in the yard. Among the themes include Hocus Pocus and the circus – clowns included. You can watch video of the display in the clip above.

There are items for both children and adults that will be passed out during trick-or-treating.

Additionally, those who visit the display – located on the 9400 block of 69th Street South – can also donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital via a QR code. The family’s goal is to donate $1,000 to the hospital.

According to the website set up for donations, money is gathered to help children get healthy so they can also enjoy trick-or-treating in the future.

CLICK HERE to Fill the Witch’s Brew for St. Jude.