Gustavus president announces plans to retire

The president of Gustavus Adolphus College has announced her decision to retire next summer.

President Rebecca M. Bergman announced on Tuesday that she will retire from her role in the summer of 2025 after 11 years with the private college.

“The opportunity to serve the Gustavus community has been the highest honor of my professional career,” Bergman said in a message to students, faculty, and staff announcing that the 2024-25 academic year will be her last as president. “From the moment I stepped on this campus, I have been inspired by the steadfast devotion to our mission to prepare students for fulfilling lives of leadership and service in society.”

Bergman was appointed the first woman president at Gustavus in July 2014 after nearly 30 years with Medtronic, according to a news release from Gustavus.

“President Bergman was hired because of her tremendous capacity to build—everything from trusting relationships and new facilities to financial resources and plans for the future,” Board of Trustees Chair Marcia Page said. “She has delivered on those promises and done it as a true servant-leader who is deeply committed to providing Gustavus students with a well-rounded experience and outstanding education.”

The Board of Trustees will search for Gustavus’ 18th president with Bergman over the next 14 months.