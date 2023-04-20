Gun brought to school by student provided by Youth Outreach Worker

An adult and a 16-year-old boy are in custody after the adult provided a gun to the minor, who brought it to school, according to the Brooklyn Park Police Department.

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Park police arrested a former Youth Outreach Worker for providing a firearm to a minor, which he allegedly then brought to Park Center Senior High School.

A statement from Brooklyn Park police said Brooklyn Park Youth Outreach workers found a gun in a backpack inside one of the lockers at the Zanewood Recreation Center on April 14. Workers handed the backpack containing the gun to a 16-year-old boy who owned the backpack and told him to leave.

On Monday, a Brooklyn Park police detective found out about the incident at the recreation center from the Youth Outreach workers. Law enforcement officials said they notified the School Resource Officer at Park Center Senior High School that the boy might be close to the school.

The same day, the 16-year-old was spotted on school property and found to be in possession of a handgun. Brooklyn Park police officers booked the boy at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The Youth Outreach worker that law enforcement said provided the gun was working as an independent contractor, but their contract was terminated on April 19.

The former worker is in custody at the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center awaiting formal charges from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.