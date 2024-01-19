Gun, ammunition found Thursday at Pierce County school

A school with the Spring Valley School District in Wisconsin went into a “hold in place” on Thursday after an unloaded gun was found in the building.

The Spring Valley School District middle and high school went into the hold at 11 a.m. after school officials learned there was a person at the school who may have a gun in their belongings, according to a Facebook post from Spring Valley School District.

A “hold in place” means that students continue to learn but must stay in their classrooms. The hold was lifted around 11:37 a.m., district officials added.

Staff at the school found a weapon in a locked bag as law enforcement responded to the school and determined there was no threat. Law enforcement said the gun was unloaded, but district officials said in an updated post that ammunition was found near the weapon.

“Law enforcement and administration quickly determined that there was no threat to students or staff. However, we take this situation very seriously. We also know that our families and staff will want more information. While we are legally obligated to maintain student confidentiality, we will follow our policies and procedures when it comes to disciplinary action,” said John Groh, Superintendent of the Spring Valley School District.