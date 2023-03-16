Guided bird hikes in Washington County set to begin April

Washington County Parks is inviting Minnesotans to the first of nine guided bird hikes on April 8 at St. Croix Regional Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Participants can contribute to citizen science data collection by observing and identifying the county’s bird count. The hike will cross turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions, said a spokesperson for Washington County.

The program is free with a Washington County Parks permit ($7/day or $30/year). It is open to all ages and abilities, and the parks recommend bringing binoculars for better viewing.

A complete list of the rotating bird hikes throughout Washington County can be found below or on their website.

Date Park Meeting Place April 8, 2023 St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park Hilltop Pavilion May 13, 2023 Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park Trailhead Kiosk June 10, 2023 Pine Point Regional Park Trailhead Kiosk July 8, 2023 Lake Elmo Park Reserve Nordic Center August 12, 2023 St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park Hilltop Pavilion September 9, 2023 Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park Trailhead Kiosk October 14, 2023 Big Marine Park Reserve Playground Parking Lot November 11, 2023 Lake Elmo Park Reserve Nordic Center December 9, 2023 Pine Point Regional Park Trailhead Kiosk

For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email parks@co.washington.mn.us.

For more Washington County Parks programs and events, check out their website.