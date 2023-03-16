Guided bird hikes in Washington County set to begin April

Emily Baude KSTP
(Courtesy: MGN/Tom Koerner/USFWS)

Washington County Parks is inviting Minnesotans to the first of nine guided bird hikes on April 8 at St. Croix Regional Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Participants can contribute to citizen science data collection by observing and identifying the county’s bird count. The hike will cross turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions, said a spokesperson for Washington County.

The program is free with a Washington County Parks permit ($7/day or $30/year). It is open to all ages and abilities, and the parks recommend bringing binoculars for better viewing.

A complete list of the rotating bird hikes throughout Washington County can be found below or on their website.

DateParkMeeting Place
April 8, 2023St. Croix Bluffs Regional ParkHilltop Pavilion
May 13, 2023Cottage Grove Ravine Regional ParkTrailhead Kiosk
June 10, 2023Pine Point Regional ParkTrailhead Kiosk
July 8, 2023Lake Elmo Park ReserveNordic Center
August 12, 2023St. Croix Bluffs Regional ParkHilltop Pavilion
September 9, 2023Cottage Grove Ravine Regional ParkTrailhead Kiosk
October 14, 2023Big Marine Park ReservePlayground Parking Lot
November 11, 2023Lake Elmo Park ReserveNordic Center
December 9, 2023Pine Point Regional ParkTrailhead Kiosk

For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email parks@co.washington.mn.us.

For more Washington County Parks programs and events, check out their website.