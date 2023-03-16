Guided bird hikes in Washington County set to begin April
Washington County Parks is inviting Minnesotans to the first of nine guided bird hikes on April 8 at St. Croix Regional Park from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Participants can contribute to citizen science data collection by observing and identifying the county’s bird count. The hike will cross turf, gravel, and paved trail depending on trail conditions, said a spokesperson for Washington County.
The program is free with a Washington County Parks permit ($7/day or $30/year). It is open to all ages and abilities, and the parks recommend bringing binoculars for better viewing.
A complete list of the rotating bird hikes throughout Washington County can be found below or on their website.
|Date
|Park
|Meeting Place
|April 8, 2023
|St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
|Hilltop Pavilion
|May 13, 2023
|Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park
|Trailhead Kiosk
|June 10, 2023
|Pine Point Regional Park
|Trailhead Kiosk
|July 8, 2023
|Lake Elmo Park Reserve
|Nordic Center
|August 12, 2023
|St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park
|Hilltop Pavilion
|September 9, 2023
|Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park
|Trailhead Kiosk
|October 14, 2023
|Big Marine Park Reserve
|Playground Parking Lot
|November 11, 2023
|Lake Elmo Park Reserve
|Nordic Center
|December 9, 2023
|Pine Point Regional Park
|Trailhead Kiosk
For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email parks@co.washington.mn.us.
For more Washington County Parks programs and events, check out their website.