Groundbreaking ceremony held in Blaine for new emergency operations center

Gov. Tim Walz joined both state and local leaders on Thursday to break ground on a new state emergency operations center.

Members of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), the Blaine Police Department and Anoka County joined Walz to break ground on the State Emergency Operations Center on Pheasant Ridge Drive Northeast.

“In times of crisis, one of the best resources we have to protect Minnesotans is our dedicated team of emergency managers who coordinate with local, county, and federal partners,” Walz said. “The new State Emergency Operations Center will be the hub for state agencies and their partners to come together and prepare for and handle any emergencies that come our way. This is an investment in the safety of every community across the state.”

The goal of the $41 million project is to “strengthen Minnesota’s ability to effectively prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and disasters,” according to a representative for the governor.

The 37,000-square-foot facility will be the central command and control facility for DPS and HSEM.

It’s expected to be fully operational by spring 2025.