Ground search underway in Burnett County after woman walks away from group home

Authorities in northwest Wisconsin are asking for the community’s help in finding a woman who they say walked away from her group home.

According to the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Ashley Janisch was reported missing early Monday morning after they received a call from a group home located on New Moon Drive in Meenon Township. After reviewing security footage, authorities found Janisch walked away from the building around 9:20 p.m. the day before.

The Sheriff’s Office says Janisch has a court order that places her at the group home.

Although the camera which found Janisch walking away from the home is infrared and an exact clothing description isn’t available, authorities say she may be wearing a light blue fleece shirt and white crocs.

Ashley is described as being 5’07”, weighs around 200 pounds, has blue eyes, pierced ears and wears red-framed glasses. She is said to have cognitive delays and sometimes jumbles her words. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office sys Janisch likes horses and camping.

A search using a K9 and drones has been done, and a ground search is being done Tuesday.

Currently, authorities say they don’t need the public’s help with the ground search but are requesting community members to check any outbuildings on their property, as well as security cameras to see if she was in the area.

If you know where Ashley may be, you’re asked to contact the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office at 715-349-2127.