Grocery bagging contest winner receives $500, trip to Las Vegas

A unique competition with a big reward happened on Saturday morning in St. Paul.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Tom Hauser emceed the event and Minnesotans from all over the state joined to be judged on their speed and style of bagging groceries.

Marissa Schumacher won the competition, which consisted of seven grocery baggers who competed over three heats.

Schumacher won $500 and a trip to Las Vegas to compete in the national grocery bagging competition.

All of the groceries used in the bagging contest were donated to a local charity following the competition.

The 2023 Best Bagger Contest is hosted by the Minnesota Grocers Association (MGA), which aims to showcase the talents of one of the grocery industry’s most important employees — the grocery baggers.