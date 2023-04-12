Man charged in murder-for-hire plan targeting family member

A Grey Eagle man is facing felony charges after law enforcement discovered his alleged involvement in a murder-for-hire scheme.

Robert Charles Thomas Sr., 38, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder after hiring what he thought was a hitman to kill a family member, according to Todd County court documents.

He reportedly believed that after the family member’s death, he would earn a significant amount of money and property. Officials say another motive for the murder-for-hire could be because the family member is currently romantically involved with Thomas’ wife.

According to a complaint, a confidential reliable informant (CRI) notified law enforcement in late March that Thomas tried to hire a hitman to have a family member killed in the summer of 2021.

Thomas paid $10,000 for the murder but the hitman left the residence without shooting the family member.

Todd County law enforcement and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) then arranged a meeting between Thomas, the CRI and an undercover agent posing as an assassin. The CRI introduced Thomas and the agent on April 6 in a Coborn’s grocery store parking lot near Long Praire.

According to the complaint, Thomas provided the so-called assassin with the family member’s vehicle information, places they frequent, and a list of their habits. Thomas said he wanted the family member “just gone,” instead of maimed or injured.

During the course of the hourlong conversation between Thomas and the undercover agent, payment for the murder-for-hire scheme was discussed. Thomas agreed to pay $50,000 for the murder, but in installments, since the last murder-for-hire left him in bad financial shape, according to the complaint.

The undercover agent told Thomas he could have the Easter weekend to change his mind and call off the murder, but Thomas repeatedly said he wouldn’t.

The Todd County Sheriff’s Office placed Thomas under arrest on Monday, April 10 for conspiracy to commit murder.

Thomas is expected back in court on May 1 at 3 p.m.

If convicted of conspiracy to commit murder, Thomas could serve a maximum of 20 years in prison.