Green Day, Hozier, Fall Out Boy to headline this year’s Yacht Club Festival

The Minnesota Yacht Club Festival has announced its headliners for its second-ever festival series.

The Festival is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 18 and end on Sunday, July 20.

Friday will feature performances with Hozier and Alabama Shakes alongside other musical acts like Train, Sheryl Crow and more.

Saturday’s main act will be Fall Out Boy, as well as performances from Weezer, Remi Wolf and more.

Green Day will close out the event on Sunday alongside other performances throughout the day.

Ticket details can be found here.