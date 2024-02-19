Grant County Sheriff: 1 in custody after fatally shooting brother

Authorities say a person is dead after he was shot by his brother in Grant County Sunday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that a male in the Elbow Lake area called 911 around 11:20 p.m. to report he had shot his brother.

Responding deputies say they detained one male at the scene and that the victim was pronounced dead.

Their ages weren’t immediately provided by the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say no additional details are available.