Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener set for Friday, Saturday in Owatonna

Governor Walz will be in Owatonna on Friday and Saturday for the 11th annual Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener.

“As a lifelong hunter and Pheasants Forever member, I look forward to celebrating one of my favorite Minnesota traditions in Owatonna and Steele County this fall,” said Governor Walz. “The pheasant opener is an opportunity to celebrate the best of Minnesota – getting outdoors during a crisp Minnesota fall, spending time with friends and family, and taking full advantage of our natural resources and outdoor recreational opportunities. Thank you to Owatonna and Steele County for hosting!”

Owatonna is less than an hour south of the Twin Cities and includes nearby areas like Rice Lake State Park and the Straight River State Water Trail.

“The Governor’s Pheasant Opener is a great opportunity to highlight incredible public lands, outdoor recreation experiences, and vibrant communities in southern Minnesota,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “I look forward to spending a fall weekend on the sweeping Minnesota prairies and enjoying all that the Owatonna community has to offer.”

For additional information on the Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener, CLICK HERE.