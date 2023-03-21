Governor Walz to ceremoniously sign anti-catalytic converter theft bill

Governor Walz is scheduled to ceremoniously sign a bill cracking down on catalytic converter theft this afternoon.

The bill was already signed into law last week, but the governor will be joined by members of law enforcement during the signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

This concludes a legislative push that lawmakers have debated since 2015.

