Governor Walz signs homelessness prevention and electronic wills into law

Gov. Tim Walz signed two bills into law on Friday concerning homelessness prevention and electronic wills.

The Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance program was granted $50 million to provide financial assistance and services to people that are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

The bill also allows qualifying households to get more than 24 months of direct rental assistance.

“Ensuring our children and families have access to safe and affordable housing is central to our commitment to making Minnesota the best state for kids to grow up,” said Gov. Walz. “Housing is a basic need that every Minnesotan deserves, and this bill moves us closer to making sure this need is met for everyone in the state.”

The Uniform Electronic Wills Act now allows wills to be completed electronically instead of in writing.