Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff, honoring victims of war in Mideast

As people mourn the violence in the Mideast, the governor is lowering flags in honor of those killed.

RELATED: Outpouring of emotion in Minnesota following Hamas attacks on Israel

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings starting Oct. 11, until sunset on Saturday, Oct. 14, to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists.

I’ve ordered flags to fly at half-staff across Minnesota, joining the nation in condemning the horrific acts of violence against Israeli civilians by Hamas.



The people of Minnesota stand with Minnesota’s Jewish and Israeli community. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 11, 2023

“Minnesota joins the nation in condemning the horrific acts of violence against Israeli civilians by Hamas,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “The United States and Israel are united by a shared commitment to democracy, economic prosperity, and regional security. We will continue to stand in solidarity with Minnesota’s Jewish and Israeli community and work with the State Department to ensure the safety of Minnesotans at home and abroad.”

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will also light the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis from Wednesday through Friday night with blue and white, to show support for the country of Israel and its people.