Governor Evers approves $10 million in grants for Harbor Maintenance

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and Governor Tony Evers announced $10 million in grants for harbor maintenance and improvement projects on Tuesday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO initially reported that the grants are part of an effort to promote waterborne freight and economic development.

Wisconsin’s ports handle billions of dollars of cargo each year and our waters – from our Great Lakes to the Mississippi River – are critical for our businesses shipping goods around the world and powering our communities and our economy. These grants will help build a stronger transportation network for our state and make sure our ports and harbors have the 21st-century infrastructure needed to support a 21st-century global economy. Governor Tony Evers

Projects supported by the Harbor Assistance Program grants include over $800,000 for the City of Superior to stabilize the existing shoreline and remove a failing dock wall on General Mills property located on the St. Louis River.

Additionally, the City of Superior will be gaining $3 million to rebuild a dock wall along property owned by Elkhorn Industries and dredge the bed of Superior Bay to establish an inter modal facility.

The deadline for the next cycle of Harbor Assistance Program grants is August 1st, 2024. For more information on this program, head to the program website.