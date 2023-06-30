Government officials discuss agencies’ response to mock nuclear emergency

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the outcome of a fake, simulated emergency at a nuclear plant in Monticello.

The annual simulated Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant exercise happened on Tuesday, officials say.

The DHS and the NRC met with officials from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management at the Wright County Government Center at 10 a.m.

The meeting revolved around how DPS and state and county agencies responded to the mock emergency. The state’s two nuclear-generating plants are required to conduct a mock emergency exercise every other year to test the response capabilities.

Officials discussed the response to Tuesday’s simulated nuclear incident and how the agencies were able to take action.