Gov. Walz to meet with leaders in Australia, promote Minnesota as a place for investments

Governor Tim Walz is traveling to promote the state on Minnesota’s first-ever trade mission to Australia on Friday.

The trip includes stops in Sydney and Melbourne as the governor focuses on growing Minnesota’s exports of goods and services and showcasing the state as a top destination for business investment, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

“Minnesota has a lot to offer Australia: cutting-edge technologies that are curing diseases and combating climate change, innovative research institutions, and agricultural products that are feeding the globe,” Walz said in a prepared statement. “We know how beneficial a strong relationship between Minnesota and Australia can be in creating jobs, promoting new investment in Minnesota, and strengthening trade agreements. We look forward to promoting Minnesota, our companies, and our workers on the global stage.”

Minnesota’s total trade in goods with Australia in 2022 was valued at $579 million, with exports of $438 million and imports of $141 million, the release added. Australia was Minnesota’s 19th-largest market for agricultural products and 13th-largest market for goods last year.

Walz says he hopes to solidify new relationships with businesses in key industries during the trip, including medical technology, clean technology, higher education and agriculture.

The governor will be joined by Minnesota leaders who will meet with Australian companies looking to buy goods from North America and promote Minnesota as a place for business investment, the release said.

“The Minnesota-Australia relationship presents tremendous opportunities for Minnesota businesses looking for new customers, and Australian companies looking to invest in the North American market,” said DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek. “With strong trade between our countries, a virtually zero-tariff free trade agreement and few societal, legal and language barriers, Australia is a natural, receptive, and important market for Minnesota goods and services.”

The governor will be traveling with representatives from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Minnesota Trade Office, and the businesses and organizations listed below: