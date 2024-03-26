Gov. Walz to give State of the State address on Tuesday

Governor Tim Walz is set to give the 2024 State of the State address on Tuesday evening.

At 7 p.m., Gov. Walz will deliver the address at the new Owatonna High School in Owatonna.

The speech comes a week after Walz proposed his plan for the 2024 supplemental budget.

The governor is expected to focus on topics like abortion, gun rights, safe communities, clean drinking water and support for children and families.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will stream the State of the State Address at 7 p.m. Check back for a live video.