Gov. Walz, state leaders highlight $10M investment in small businesses

Governor Walz and state leaders met on Tuesday afternoon to highlight a multi-million dollar investment in small businesses.

At 1 p.m., Gov. Walz was joined at the Capitol by Lt. Gov. Flanagan; Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Commissioner Kevin McKinnon; Coffee House Press Interim Executive Director Linda Ewing; and Amy Abebe Tsegaye and Dereje Wudmatas, co-owners of Erta Ale Ethiopian.

The $10 million investment aims to support and grow small businesses through low-interest loans eligible to nonprofit lenders to use for loans to small businesses, according to Gov. Walz.

Lt. Gov. Flanagan said Erta Ale and Coffee House Press are shining examples of what makes Minnesota small businesses great. “They are growing jobs and opportunities for Minnesotans and enriching our state’s culture and community,” Lt. Gov. Flanagan added.