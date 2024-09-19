Gov. Walz authorizes state disaster assistance for 6 counties

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that he has authorized emergency disaster assistance for six Minnesota counties impacted by severe weather this summer:

Aitkin and Crow Wing counties experienced significant tornado damage on June 12.

Beltrami, Big Stone and Todd counties received significant storm damage between July 31-Aug. 5.

Marshall County saw significant damage caused by flooding on July 26.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been coordinating closely with counties to assess damage from severe weather this summer,” Walz said. “We’ll continue working to get communities the resources they need to recover.”

This is just the latest round of assistance for counties impacted by storm damage and/or flooding.

Walz attributed the increased frequency of extreme weather events and their impacts to climate change.