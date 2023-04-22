Gopher Athletics announces Dinkytown Athletes as official NIL Collective

The University of Minnesota athletic department and its multimedia rightsholder, Gopher Sports Properties, announced Dinkytown Athletes as their official NIL Collective, according to a news release.



Dinkytown Athletes launched in 2022 and is named after the historic neighborhood next to campus. The group was previously an independent collective that supported student-athletes at Minnesota with name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities, educational resources and post-grad career opportunities.



“We are very excited to officially partner with Gopher Athletics,” said Rob Gag, the Vice President of Dinkytown Athletes. “This would not have been possible without the support of our members and donors. There are many exciting things to come, and this is just the beginning.”



According to a press release, Dinkytown Athletes now has access to use official University marks, logos and images. Traditional marketing, like radio spots, emails and banner advertisements, will also be carried out by the group.

“I have been very impressed by Rob Gag and Derek Burns and how they have operated Dinkytown Athletes,” said Greg Gerlach, Vice President & General Manager of Gopher Sports Properties. “It is clear to me that their integrity, vision and energy for assisting Gopher student-athletes outside of their area of competition is genuine and built for long-term success. Our team has enjoyed working with Dinkytown Athletes, and we look forward to continued opportunities to highlight and support the growth of the personal brands of our Gopher student-athletes.”



There are various membership packages for fans to join Dinkytown Athletes, which range from $10/month to $500/month. Fans who sign up to support Dinkytown Athletes will receive exclusive interviews and videos, signed memorabilia, and annual discounts at the Dinkytown Athletes store.