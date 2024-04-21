Good Samaritans help rescue driver from fiery crash on I-94
A group of good Samaritans helped rescue a driver from a fiery car crash on I-94 last week.
Minnesota State Patrol stated that on Thursday around 6:30 p.m., a Honda drifted to the right, left the road and hit a light pole and guardrail.
Video of the incident shows a FIRST Highway Helper and other people in the area pulling on the doors to get inside and eventually, the driver was pulled out of the car through the driver’s side window.
No injuries were reported but the driver was brought to Regions for evaluation, according to State Patrol.
The driver, Sam Orobovich, released a statement thanking everyone who came to his rescue:
“I am alive today because several Good Samaritans and professional first responders saved my life. Fred Rogers used to say that whenever someone sees something scary, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’
On Thursday evening several drivers along I-94 in St. Paul pulled over, ran from their cars, and tried to free me as my car was bursting into flames along the berm of the freeway. My airbag deployed after my car hit a lamp post and guardrail. I came to just before a Highway Helper broke open my window and everyone pulled me to safety. I survived with only minor superficial injuries.
As an attorney who has represented caregivers in Minnesota for over 40 years, it comes as no surprise when well-trained professionals snap into action to save someone’s life or keep them out of harm’s way. But it is incredibly heroic when people driving down the highway choose to put themselves at risk by running toward the flames to extract a stranger from a burning car that could explode at any moment.
My family and I are incredibly grateful for these heroes. I sincerely thank everyone, including Kadir, Tessa, those who hammered at my car door amid the flames, and Minnesota’s FIRST Highway Helpers.
I look forward to thanking them all in person.”Sam Orbovich