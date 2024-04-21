Good Samaritans help rescue driver from fiery crash on I-94

A group of good Samaritans helped rescue a driver from a fiery car crash on I-94 last week.

Minnesota State Patrol stated that on Thursday around 6:30 p.m., a Honda drifted to the right, left the road and hit a light pole and guardrail.

Video of the incident shows a FIRST Highway Helper and other people in the area pulling on the doors to get inside and eventually, the driver was pulled out of the car through the driver’s side window.

Courtesy of Kadir Tolla

No injuries were reported but the driver was brought to Regions for evaluation, according to State Patrol.

The driver, Sam Orobovich, released a statement thanking everyone who came to his rescue: