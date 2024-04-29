Good Morning America to highlight growing sport in Minnesota on Tuesday morning

Good Morning America (GMA) will be in Minnesota on Tuesday to highlight a sport that’s growing in popularity.

GMA’s Rebecca Jarvis be live at The Heights Racquet & Social Club in Mendota Heights to feature the sport “padel” as part of the GMA “Rise and Shine” series.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Anchor Matt Belanger will also be at the club. Watch 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS from 5:00-7:00 a.m. and GMA directly after to see Jarvis and Belanger.

Padel is a cross of tennis and squash. It is played on a court with a net that resembles a smaller tennis court, but the area is enclosed with walls.

Players are permitted to hit the ball off the glass and metallic mesh walls that surround the court, and the game is often played in doubles. Scoring rules are similar to tennis.

Jarvis will also be on Minnesota Live on Tuesday morning which airs at 9:00 a.m. on 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.