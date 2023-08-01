Good Earth in Roseville closes after over 40 years in business

Good Earth, a popular restaurant in the metro area, permanently closed on Monday, according to an Instagram post

The restaurant, which has operated out of its Roseville location for over 40 years, announced its closure on the day of the post, saying, “Today we closed the Roseville location of Good Earth after an incredible 40+ year run. ‘Thank you’ doesn’t seem like enough, but thank you for everything.”

Good Earth has a second location in Edina, which owners confirmed is still open.