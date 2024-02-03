Golden Valley students get surprised with teacher's wedding

A local kindergarten teacher had quite the surprise for her students this week.

As part of Catholic Schools Week, students at Good Shepherd School in Golden Valley have fun activities and dress-up/theme days. For Thursday, students were told to wear their “Sunday best” for a surprise day.

When they came to school mass, thinking it was just the school’s typical weekly mass, Father Ben announced that it was really Ms. Catie Corken’s wedding. On top of that, all of the students got to be part of it.

Corken, who has worked at the school for nine years and runs its spirit squad, came up with the idea this winter after getting engaged. She then chose students to do readings, bring up the gifts and even be flower girls.

School officials say Corken also wore her mother’s dress for the wedding and, after the wedding, everyone surprised her with a cheer line, complete with pompoms.

Congratulations to Ms. Corken and her husband, Kevin Zwier.