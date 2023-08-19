Golden Valley police recover multiple stolen vehicles

Police in Golden Valley have recovered multiple vehicles stolen earlier this week, according to a news release.

According to the Golden Valley Police Department, seven vehicles were stolen from Morrie’s Recon Center in the 700 block of Colorado Ave S early Tuesday morning, and a Porsche was stolen early Thursday morning from the Porsche Minneapolis dealership in the 9500 block of Wayzata Blvd in Golden Valley.

Police say they’ve recovered six of the seven vehicles stolen Tuesday and the Porsche that was stolen Thursday morning.

In a news release, Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green said the stolen Porsche was involved in a pursuit at around 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Green says the Porsche and another vehicle, a 2013 Camaro, were recovered Friday morning, and one suspect was taken into custody. Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Brian Gene Baragar.

“Golden Valley Police Department detectives are working with multiple agencies to investigate these car thefts,” Green said in a statement. “The suspect arrested this morning has been positively identified in a Golden Valley auto theft from Morrie’s Cadillac on Sunday morning Aug 13, where a GMC Sierra was stolen. He has also been identified as one of the suspects in the Aug 15 auto thefts from Morrie’s Recon Center, as well as the suspect who was in the Porsche that crashed Aug 17 at 52nd and Vincent in Minneapolis and fled from the scene.”

Police are still seeking information about the thefts, including the theft of a 2023 Subaru Forester that was taken Tuesday morning and has not been recovered. Anyone with information is asked to contact Golden Valley police at 763-593-8059.