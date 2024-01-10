Golden Valley police cruiser crashed near Federal Reserve Building in downtown Minneapolis

Police responded to a Golden Valley Police cruiser crashing into a bollard near the Federal Reserve Building in Minneapolis early Wednesday morning.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured footage of the crash’s aftermath near 1st Avenue and Azine Alley around 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The cruiser’s front end was heavily damaged with the airbags deployed.

An ambulance left the scene while Golden Valley police officers and other law enforcement surrounded the crash area.

A white SUV with its door ajar was also seen nearby.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story when it becomes available.