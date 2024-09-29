Golden Valley police asking for help in finding missing man with dementia

Golden Valley police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Colin Bendik Jacobson, 62, was last seen Saturday around 1:30 p.m., leaving his group home on the 6400 block of Westchester Circle. Authorities say that he suffers from dementia and may be disoriented.

Police describe Jacobson as 5’11” and 175 pounds with grey hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants, a blue hat and glasses.

Anyone who has information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Golden Valley Police Department at 763-593-8079.