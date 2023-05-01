Gold Medal flour recalled due to salmonella concerns

General Mills issued a voluntary recall of some Gold Medal flour products on Monday after salmonella was detected during testing, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall applies to bags of Gold Medal unbleached and bleached all-purpose flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, or March 28, 2024. Specifically, consumers should check 5-pound and 10-pound bags of unbleached flour and 2-pound and 5-pound bags of bleached flour with those date marks.

Anyone with flour affected by this recall is asked to throw the product out.

A bacterial infection from salmonella can result in nausea, diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are an estimated 1.2 million cases each year, and symptoms can develop anywhere from six hours to six days after infection.

Customers who have to discard recalled flour can contact General Mills customer relations at 800-230-8103.