Gold Line construction causes overnight closures on I-94

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says there will be full directional closures during the overnight hours for the next week.

According to MnDOT, work on the Gold Line construction project will cause nighttime closures between the interchange of I-94/I-494/I-694 and Inwood Avenue/Radio Drive through Wednesday, June 28.

During this time, workers will install beams for a new bridge over I-94 on Bielenberg Drive.

The westbound closures will happen during the following times:

10 p.m. on Friday, June 23 through 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 24;

10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 through 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

Meanwhile, eastbound overnight closures will happen during these times:

10 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 through 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 25;

9 p.m. on Sunday, June 25 through 6 a.m. on Monday, June 26;

10 p.m. on Monday, June 25 until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27;

10 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Agency officials say full closures of the east and westbound directions won’t happen at the same time during the Saturday night and Sunday morning closures, adding the highway will be open in one direction while work is done.

Also happening next week, work will cause the intersection of Tamarack Road and Bielenberg Drive to close for 24 hours starting on Wednesday, June 28.