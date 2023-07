7th Inning Snacks comes to the metro

“Good Morning America” is stopping in the Twin Cities Wednesday.

GMA is going across the country sampling the best stadium foods in America, and the “Seventh Inning Snacks” series is heading to Target Field on Wednesday.

Catch Gio Benitez and Will Reeve, who will be at the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory in St. Paul, on the Twin Cities edition of GMA Wednesday morning on KSTP.