The Minnesota girls state hockey tournament begins Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center, where 16 teams will be going head-to-head.

Tickets for the event will cost anywhere between $10-$20.

In Single A, Holy Angels is back at state for the first time in 18 years and make their return as the first seed in that bracket. They open Wednesday night against Luverne.

Meanwhile, the Willmar Cardinals are on a five-game winning streak and beat both Luverne and Fergus Falls.

The Class A quarterfinals start the tournament on Wednesday, which will be followed by Class AA on Thursday.

The semifinals will be held on Friday for both classes, with championship games being held on Saturday.

You can catch the games on Channel 45, where coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Friday. You can also stream the games with the KSTP app.

CLICK HERE for the different ways to watch the tournament and for a schedule of both girls’ and boys’ hockey games.