Girls high school basketball tournament kicks off

The Minnesota State High School Girl’s Basketball Tournament is starting on Wednesday, March 15 at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

Tickets can be bought online for $22 for adults, or $14 for students. The tournament starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and goes through Saturday, March 18.

Totino-Grace High School won the tournament last year, beating Becker High School by nine points.

Consolation rounds are held at Concordia University in St. Paul.

Stream all of the games on 45TV.