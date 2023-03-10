Get ready for summer at this weekend’s Northwest Sportshow

The annual Northwest Sportshow returns for the 89th year at the Minneapolis Convention Center this Friday, March 10 through Sunday, March 12.

The Sportshow features a host of summer outdoor activities like the latest boats, new products, educational opportunities and entertainment. All ages are welcome to come view top-of-the-line hunting, fishing, travel and outdoor gear from over 300 vendors.

In addition, attendees can mingle with the industry’s top anglers, enjoy food, drinks and live entertainment from local musician Chris Kelly.

Tickets are $15 for adults. Children 12 years of age or younger get in free with an adult.

Tickets are on sale here.