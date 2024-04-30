George Floyd Square visioning workshop to take place Tuesday evening

The first in a series of workshops on the future of George Floyd Square is happening Tuesday evening.

The City of Minneapolis is holding the workshop at 3736 Chicago Avenue South from 5:30-8 p.m.

Tuesday’s session will focus on memorial locations and the Peoples Way site. Minneapolis officials say the discussion will continue the city’s “community-centered vision” for the area.

