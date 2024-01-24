General Mills to end onsite child care, back-up child care benefits

General Mills workers in Golden Valley who need child care for their families will have one less option to choose later this year.

According to a company spokesperson, the Minnesota-based company will no longer offer on-site child care and back-up child care benefits at the site starting in October 2024.

The spokesperson said they change was made after seeing “a notable drop in usage” after the COVID-19 pandemic, adding families have instead opted to choose child care options closer to where they live.

Instead, the company will look to support employees by making investments to broaden caregiving support such as paid-time off programs, health and wellbeing resources for all family members as well as increased workplace flexibility, according to the spokesperson.