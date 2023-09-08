Gas prices jump overnight, prices listed of more than $4 per gallon at some gas stations

Prices have jumped to more than four dollars a gallon in parts of the Twin Cities metro.

As gas prices continue to climb, some parts of the metro are starting to see some stations have surpassed – or are near – the $4 per gallon mark.

According to AAA, gas prices in Minnesota jumped about five cents on average overnight Thursday and into Friday. In just the last week, prices have gone up nearly 15 cents.

GasBuddy said as of late Friday morning a Kwik Trip in Vadnais Heights, a Speedway in both Little Canada and West St. Paul, a BP in Richfield, a Minnoco in Rosemount, as well as a Casey’s in both North Branch and Waconia all had a price of $4.09 per gallon. Meanwhile, other gas stations had prices of $3.59 per gallon.

In addition, GasBuddy says throughout the next several days, drivers will see prices spike anywhere from 50 cents to $1 per gallon. It adds a refinery outage may be to blame for the price increase, which may last until the change to winter gasoline, which happens later this month.

