GALLERY: Northern Lights put on a display for 2 consecutive nights

Krystal Frasier KSTP

The Northern Lights made an appearance over Minnesota for a second night in a row on Monday night, and viewers brought their cameras out to capture the spectacle.

Shades of green, pink, and red could be seen as far south as the Twin Cities suburbs. The Kp index showed levels as high as 7 during the past two days.

A gallery showing viewer submitted photos from the past two nights can be found below.

  • Robyn Reid Auroras over Little Birch Lake in Melrose 2
    Little Birch Lake in Melrose. Credit: Robyn Reid
  • Robyn Reid Auroras over Little Birch Lake in Melrose 1
    Little Birch Lake in Melrose. Credit: Robyn Reid
  • Angie Kunesh Mille Lacs northern lights 2
    Mille Lacs. Credit: Angie Kunesh
  • Angie Kunesh Mille Lacs northern lights 1
    Mille Lacs. Credit: Angie Kunesh
  • Nancy Wolf Whipholt Beach on Leech Lake in Walker
    Whipholt Beach on Leech Lake in Walker. Credit: Nancy Wolf
  • Pat Capistran Northern Lights glow
    Credit: Pat Capistran
  • Annita Smythe northern lights
    Credit: Annita Smythe
  • Jason Maki near Cologne, MN
    Cologne, MN. Credit: Jason Maki
  • Piper Bradshaw lights over White Bear Lake
    White Bear Lake. Credit: Piper Bradshaw
  • Judy Birch
    Credit: Judy Birch
  • Paul Rice near Montevideo
    Montevideo. Credit: Paul Rice
  • Aaron P in River Falls, WI
    River Falls, WI. Credit: Aaron P.
  • Beth Anderson in Baxter
    Baxter. Credit: Beth Anderson
  • Pat & Kathy Devine over Coney Island on Lake Waconia
    Coney Island on Lake Waconia. Credit: Pat & Kathy Devine
  • Richard Utto in Stillwater 1
    Stillwater. Credit: Richard Utto
  • Richard Utto in Stillwater 2
    Stillwater. Credit: Richard Utto
  • Richard Utto in Stillwater 3
    Stillwater. Credit: Richard Utto
  • Richard Utto in Stillwater 4
    Stillwater. Credit: Richard Utto
  • Tish Carlson lights 1
    Credit: Tish Carlson
  • Tish Carlson lights 2
    Credit: Tish Carlson
  • Jim Sandahl Lights over Stillwater Area High School
    Stillwater Area High School. Credit: Jim Sandahl
  • Tarah Posthumus North Hudson 1
    Hudson. Credit: Tarah Posthumus
  • Tarah Posthumus North Hudson 2
    Hudson. Credit: Tarah Posthumus
  • Tarah Posthumus North Hudson 3
    Hudson. Credit: Tarah Posthumus
  • Tarah Posthumus North Hudson 4
    Hudson. Credit: Tarah Posthumus
  • Hannah Sprandel Cambridge 1
    Cambridge. Credit: Hannah Sprandel
  • Hannah Sprandel Cambridge 2
    Cambridge. Credit: Hannah Sprandel