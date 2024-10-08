GALLERY: Northern Lights put on a display for 2 consecutive nights

The Northern Lights made an appearance over Minnesota for a second night in a row on Monday night, and viewers brought their cameras out to capture the spectacle.

Shades of green, pink, and red could be seen as far south as the Twin Cities suburbs. The Kp index showed levels as high as 7 during the past two days.

