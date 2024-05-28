GALLERY: Memorial Day storms bring hail across the state

Memorial Day in Minnesota was greeted with a number of storms on Monday, bringing rain, lighting, thunder and hail to the state.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers who had a good look at the storm submitted their experiences on Monday from across the region.

