GALLERY: Memorial Day storms bring hail across the state
Memorial Day in Minnesota was greeted with a number of storms on Monday, bringing rain, lighting, thunder and hail to the state.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers who had a good look at the storm submitted their experiences on Monday from across the region. CLICK HERE to send in your storm photos and HERE to see the latest forecast from Minnesota’s Weather Authority.
Video Courtesy: Paige Millay
Video Courtesy: Scott Goblish
Video Courtesy: Kristie Flachmeyer