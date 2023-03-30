Gabrielle Giffords, Governor Walz to speak on gun violence

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords is scheduled to speak about gun violence prevention with Governor Tim Walz on Thursday afternoon.

The two will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison at the Capitol at 1 p.m.

Giffords was shot in the head at a public constituent event in 2011, where a gunman killed six people and injured 12. Gifford stepped down from Congress in 2012 to run her organization called Giffords, which aims to end gun violence.

According to a gun law scorecard from Giffords organization, Minnesota earned a C+ for gun safety in 2022. The state is ranked 43rd in gun death rates.

In recent years, Minnesota enacted some gun safety measures, but some believe the state is missing key lifesaving policies, according to a spokesperson for the press conference. Some of these policies could include background checks and extreme risk protection orders (ERPOs).